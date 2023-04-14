Williams struck out all three batters he faced and picked up his second win of the season in Thursday's victory over the Padres.

Williams was summoned from the bullpen with both teams even on the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he earned the win when the Brewers plated a run in the top of the 10th. Williams has had only one save opportunity thus far, but more are sure to come, particularly if the 9-4 Brewers -- who sit second league-wide in run differential -- maintain their winning ways.