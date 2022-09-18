Williams did not give up a hit or a walk over a scoreless inning of work to earn the save in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out two.

Williams came on to pitch the ninth with a three-run lead after teammate Brandon Woodruff spun an eight-inning gem. He took care of the last three Yankees hitters on twelve pitches to pick up his 13th save of the season. Williams now has an superb ERA of 1.42 in six September appearances with four saves and a win over that stretch.