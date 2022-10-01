Williams picked up the save Friday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out three and walking two over one inning.

Williams escaped with the save after allowing a hit and two walks. He tossed 13 of 27 pitches for strikes to pick up his 15th save of the season. He has six saves this month after apparently locking down the closer job. The righty reliever has allowed just one earned run in 10.1 innings this month across nine appearances, lowering his ERA to 1.64.