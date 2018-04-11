Thames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Wednesday's blast was the veteran's fourth homer in his last five starts, adding on to what has been a very strong start for him. Thames now has a 1.075 OPS in 38 at-bats, and he should be able to continue getting opportunities to club homers while both Christian Yelich (oblique) and Lorenzo Cain (quad) are sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories