Brewers' Eric Thames: Power surge continues
Thames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.
Wednesday's blast was the veteran's fourth homer in his last five starts, adding on to what has been a very strong start for him. Thames now has a 1.075 OPS in 38 at-bats, and he should be able to continue getting opportunities to club homers while both Christian Yelich (oblique) and Lorenzo Cain (quad) are sidelined.
