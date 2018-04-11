Thames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Wednesday's blast was the veteran's fourth homer in his last five starts, adding on to what has been a very strong start for him. Thames now has a 1.075 OPS in 38 at-bats, and he should be able to continue getting opportunities to club homers while both Christian Yelich (oblique) and Lorenzo Cain (quad) are sidelined.