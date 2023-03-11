Mitchell (hamstring) is doing well and should return to the lineup in about a week, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell left Thursday's game against the Giants due to right hamstring tightness, and while the injury will cost him some exhibition games, it looks like his readiness for Opening Day won't be affected. Mitchell hit .311 with eight stolen bases and a pair of home runs in 68 plate appearances as a rookie last year and appears set to open the year as Milwaukee's primary center fielder.