Mitchell's contract was selected by the Brewers on Saturday.

Mitchell was selected 20th overall by the Brewers in the 2020 draft. He was merely good to start this season for Double-A Biloxi, posting a 107 wRC+ in 44 games while missing time with an oblique injury, but he's caught fire since an early-August promotion to Triple-A Nashville. In 20 games at that level, he's hit .342/.435/.466 with a homer and nine steals. If he can find his way into the lineup, that speed could be a boost to fantasy teams down the stretch, but there are questions about how ready his bat is given his career 26.0 percent strikeout rate and modest power in the minors.

