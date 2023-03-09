Mitchell was removed from the Brewers' spring training game against the Giants on Thursday due to right hamstring tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The team said taking Mitchell out of the game was mostly a precautionary move, so Mitchell's hamstring likely won't impact his availability for Opening Day. The speedy outfielder has had an impressive spring thus far, slashing .353/.353/.941 with three home runs and six RBI through 17 plate appearances.