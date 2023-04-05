Mitchell went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Mets.

The 24-year-old followed Rowdy Tellez's and Brian Anderson's homers during the sixth inning with one of his own, and Mitchell and Anderson teamed up again for back-to-back shots in the seventh. Mitchell isn't a major power threat and hit just seven long balls across 92 games between Double-A, Triple-A and the majors last season, but he can still provide enough pop to reach double-digit homers, assuming he's able to retain a regular spot in the lineup all season.