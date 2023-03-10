Mitchell (hamstring) is not expected to require an MRI, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell had to be lifted from Thursday's game versus the Giants because of right hamstring tightness, but all indications seem to be that the Brewers were being overly cautious. There still has to be some level of concern especially since Mitchell's legs are so important to his fantasy value, but for now he's considered day-to-day.
