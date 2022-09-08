Mitchell is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Mitchell is 3-for-22 with a home run, five RBI and three stolen bases in 10 games since making his big-league debut in late August, and he'll take a seat Thursday for the second straight contest. Tyrone Taylor will man center field in the matinee for Milwaukee.
