Mitchell isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
Although right-hander Edward Cabrera is on the mound for Miami on Saturday, Mitchell will be held out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth.
