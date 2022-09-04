Mitchell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Mitchell had started in five of his first seven big-league games since getting called up from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 27, but after going 2-for-15 with a 2:7 BB:K over that stretch, he'll be on the bench for the second straight contest to close out the weekend. Meanwhile, Tyrone Taylor, who carried the Brewers to an 8-6 win on Saturday with three extra-base hits and a stolen base, will be rewarded for his big game with another start in center field at Mitchell's expense.