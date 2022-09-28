Mitchell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The lefty-hitting Mitchell is on the bench for the third time in four games, with two of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. The righty-hitting Tyrone Taylor will check in for Mitchell in center field while southpaw Jose Quintana toes the rubber for St. Louis.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Recaptures playing time•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting Wednesday•