Mitchell isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell will get a breather after he went 2-for-9 with a homer, four RBI, three runs, a stolen base, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Tyrone Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Homers, steals base•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Starting again after two-RBI debut•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Earns first career call-up•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Back from IL•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Nearing return from oblique injury•