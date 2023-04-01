site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Mitchell will not start Saturday against the Cubs.
Mitchell hit seventh and played center field on Opening Day but went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Joey Wiemer will make his MLB debut in center field Saturday.
