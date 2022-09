Mitchell will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Mets.

After looking to have lost out on the primary role in center field by the middle of last week, Mitchell since seems to have recaptured the gig from Tyrone Taylor, who is on the bench for the third time in four games. MItchell made two starts during the Brewers' weekend series with the Yankees, going 3-for-6 with a walk, two runs and an RBI.