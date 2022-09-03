Mitchell isn't in the lineup Saturday against Arizona.
Mitchell has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers since joining the major-league club, and he'll head to the bench with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the mound Saturday. Tyrone Taylor is starting in center field and batting seventh.
