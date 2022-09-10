Mitchell isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
Although right-hander Chase Anderson is on the mound for Cincinnati, Mitchell will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last five games. Tyrone Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth.
