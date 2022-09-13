Mitchell isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell hasn't had quite the immediate impact in center field for Milwaukee some were projecting after he was called up in late August as he currently holds just a .518 OPS. He will be held out Tuesday against fellow lefty Jordan Montgomery, allowing Tyrone Taylor to start in center field, batting ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Resting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench against lefty•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench for second straight game•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Resting against southpaw•