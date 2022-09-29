Mitchell isn't starting Thursday against the Marlins.
The young lefty will sit out Thursday's contest with southpaw Braxton Garrett set to start the game for Miami. Tyrone Taylor will assume starting duties in center field instead and bat ninth.
