Mitchell (hamstring) is back in the Brewers' lineup for Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Mariners. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff.

Mitchell wound up missing a week and a half of action with right hamstring tightness. His offense is a work in progress, but he should be an asset in the stolen-base department for fantasy managers in 2023 as long as he's playing regularly, which appears to be the plan.