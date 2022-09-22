site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Riding pine Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Mitchell is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds.
He and Tyrone Taylor seem to have a pretty even playing time split in center field. Mitchell is hitting .308 with zero home runs, three steals and 13 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
