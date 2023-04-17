Mitchell went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Padres.

Mitchell scored the Brewers only run of the afternoon and it proved to be enough after Wade Miley fired seven shutout frames and the bullpen took care of the rest. The 24-year-old reached base in the second inning on a bunt single. A Yu Darvish balk got him over to second base and then he stole third before being driven home on a sacrifice fly to left field off the bat of Brian Anderson. It was Mitchell's first stolen base of the year, and plenty more should be expected after he had eight in just 28 games last season.