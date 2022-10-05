Mitchell went 2-for-4 a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Mitchell got the start in center field Tuesday and capitalized by showing off both his power and his speed with a homer and a stolen base. The home run, a solo shot to right field to lead off the second inning, was his second of the season, and got the Brewers on the board. He also led off the sixth inning with a single and a stolen base base, his seventh of the season. In 64 plate appearances, the rookie has posted a strong .310/.365/.466 slash line.
