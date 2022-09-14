Mitchell isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Although right-hander Adam Wainwright is starting for St. Louis on Wednesday, Mitchell will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the last five games. Tyrone Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Rests against lefty•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Resting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench against lefty•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: On bench for second straight game•