Mitchell (hamstring) resumed running Monday but isn't expected to return to Cactus League games until this weekend, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The Brewers aren't overly concerned about the right hamstring tightness which forced Mitchell from a game last Thursday. However, he'll receive at least a week off just to be safe. If healthy, Mitchell looks to be the clear favorite to open the season as the Brewers' starting center fielder.