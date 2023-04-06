Mitchell went 1-for-2 with a walkoff solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Mets.
He wasn't in the starting lineup, but Mitchell came on as a pinch hitter for Mike Brosseau in the sixth inning and remained in the game, giving him a chance to play hero in the ninth. Mitchell is enjoying a great start to the season, batting .300 (6-for-20) through six games with three homers, five RBI and six runs, but as yet the 24-year-old speedster hasn't stolen a base after going 8-for-8 on the basepaths last year in only 28 big-league games.
