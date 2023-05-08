Varland (hand) has rejoined the Brewers and is expected to be activated from the injured list soon, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Varland is done with his rehab assignment and while he is not yet back on the active roster yet, it sounds like that's imminent. The Rule 5 pick has been out since mid-April after taking a comebacker off his pitching hand.
