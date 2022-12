Varland was selected by the Brewers with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 Rule 5 draft, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Varland spent the last two seasons at Double-A Tulsa and posted a 6.04 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 104.1 innings over 57 appearances (21 starts). Despite his lackluster results overall, he had some more success after moving to the bullpen last year, so it's possible the Brewers utilize him in that capacity this season.