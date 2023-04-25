Varland (hand) is set to make rehab appearances Thursday and Saturday with High-A Wisconsin, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
If both of those outings go smoothly, Varland will then travel to Colorado with the Brewers next week and should be activated at some point during the three-game series (May 2-4) at Coors Field. He's been sidelined since April 15 due to a right hand contusion.
