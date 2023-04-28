Varland (hand) gave up three runs while getting one out in a rehab appearance for Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday and is scheduled for multiple innings Saturday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Varland allowed three hits in his rehab appearance and also issued a walk. The results are borderline inconsequential, as it's more important that the right-hander is getting closer to making it back to the Milwaukee bullpen after missing time with the bruise on his right hand. If Saturday's appearance goes well, Verland should be a member of the Brewers in the early part of next week.