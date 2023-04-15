Varland told reporters after Saturday's game against the Padres that x-rays returned negative on his right hand, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Varland was hit in the hand, face and forearm by a liner off the bat of Manny Machado that registered a 105 mph exit velocity. The right-hander said that his hand took the brunt of the blow and believed he could have continued while acknowledging that could be adrenaline talking. It does appear Varland has avoided a serious injury, but he still should be considered day-to-day at this point.
