Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

The multi-hit effort was Renfroe's fifth over his last 10 games, a stretch that raised his batting average from .239 to .254. He has been one of the top producers in the league in the second half, putting up 10 home runs and 29 RBI -- to go along with a .917 OPS -- over 33 games since the All-Star break.