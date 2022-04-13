Renfroe will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Along with Andrew McCutchen, Christian Yelich and Willy Adames, Renfroe is one of four Brewers who has picked up starts in each of Milwaukee's first six games. Renfroe has batted out of the No. 6 spot in the order in each of the team's three games against right-handed starters, and he'll occupy the cleanup spot for the third time in a row against a southpaw (John Means) on Wednesday. With two hits, one RBI, no home runs, no runs and no stolen bases over his 20 plate appearances on the season, Renfroe has yet to make good on the full-time role.