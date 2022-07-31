Renfroe went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.
Renfroe's two-out home run in the fifth inning provided some much-needed cushion for Milwaukee, which held a 2-1 lead before he left the yard for the 18th time this season. He'll be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, starting in right field and batting sixth.
More News
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Leaves yard again•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Homers in third straight•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Homers again Saturday•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Blasts game-tying homer in extras•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Records rare steal•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Not in Wednesday's lineup•