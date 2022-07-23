Renfroe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rockies on Friday.

Renfroe came up big with his team down by two in the bottom of the tenth by blasting a two-out, two-run shot to left field to tie the game. It was Renfroe's 14th home run of the season. The 30-year-old right fielder now has a five-game hitting streak stretching back to before the All-Star break.