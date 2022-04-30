Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs.
A fifth-inning solo shot off Daniel Norris and a two-run blast in the seventh off Sean Newcomb allowed Renfroe to lead the charge in a six-homer barrage by the Brewers. After a quiet start to his Milwaukee tenure, Renfroe is batting .273 over his last nine games with all four of his home runs on the season.
