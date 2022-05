Renfroe went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds.

Renfroe entered Wednesday's contest 3-for-19 over his past five games, but he bounced back with his second multi-homer game of the season. The 30-year-old's power has been on display early in 2022 with eight long balls, but he's struggled with consistency and has a .227/.265/.491 slash line with 13 RBI and 16 runs.