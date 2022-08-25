Renfroe went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Renfroe knocked in the Brewers' second run of the game with a double in the third inning, and he swatted a two-run homer off infielder-turned-relief-pitcher Hanser Alberto in the ninth. The homer was Renfroe's third in his past six games, and he's also had three multi-hit performances in that stretch, though he's gone 0-for-11 in the other three contests. Overall, the veteran slugger is slashing .246/.309/.508 with 23 homers, 53 RBI and a stolen base across 364 plate appearances on the season.