Renfroe (hamstring) said after Monday's 3-2 loss to the Padres in 10 innings that he will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe went 0-for-1 with a run scored Monday before departing after experiencing right hamstring discomfort. The 30-year-old said he doesn't have a feel for whether the injury is a day-to-day concern or something more serious, but the MRI should offer more clarity on that front. At the very least, Renfroe can probably be ruled out from starting in Tuesday's game, which will likely open up a spot in the outfield for Tyrone Taylor.