Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Rockies.

Renfroe gave the Brewers their first lead in the fourth frame with his 424-foot three-run shot to center field. The blast was his second in as many games since the start of the second half, and he's gone 4-for-9 with five RBI over that brief stretch. Renfroe's power tends to come in bunches -- this is his third consecutive-game homer streak this season.