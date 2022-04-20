Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Renfroe went deep in the bottom of the seventh inning, connecting on a Roansy Contreras slider and extending the Brewers' lead to 5-2. The homer was his first of the season after he launched 31 long balls with the Red Sox in 2021. Overall, Renfroe has struggled to a .200/.256/.325 slash with three extra-base hits in 40 at-bats this season.
