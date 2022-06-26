Renfroe was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left calf strain.
Renfroe hasn't seen the field since Wednesday while dealing with the calf injury, and he'll now be sidelined for at least another week. Pablo Reyes was called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Jonathan Davis, who started the past three games, should continue to see increased playing time while Renfroe is out.
