Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in the Brewers' 7-6 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Renfroe saw his three-game home-run streak come to an end in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Rockies, but it didn't take the 30-year-old to start up a new streak. He's now up to 17 home runs on the season, trailing Willy Adames (20) and Rowdy Tellez (18) for the team lead. Renfroe will be back in action for Wednesday's series finale, batting fifth while manning right field.