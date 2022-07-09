Renfroe (calf) appears likely to return during the Brewers' series in San Francisco late next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe has been on the injured list with a left calf strain since June 26, but he resumed baseball activities Monday. He's slated to miss at least a few more days, and it's possible that he's sent on a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Brewers.