The Brewers reinstated Renfroe (calf) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game in Minnesota.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported over the weekend that Renfroe was unlikely to make it back from the IL until the Brewers' final series before the All-Star break in San Francisco, but the 30-year-old will end up returning to action a couple days earlier than anticipated. He didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment while he was on the shelf, as the Brewers were evidently encouraged enough by how Renfroe's strained left calf responded to running and outfield work. Renfroe is expected to settle into an everyday role in the outfield, leaving fewer opportunities available for the likes of Jace Peterson, Keston Hiura and Jonathan Davis.
