Renfroe is eligible to be activated Friday but the Brewers are expected to give him a few more days of running to test his hamstring, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are off on Monday, so they may be targeting Tuesday at home against the Phillies for Renfroe's activation if McCalvy's report is accurate. Tyrone Taylor has been performing well in Renfroe's absence and he draws another start in right field Friday.