Renfroe isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Renfroe returned from the injured list for Tuesday's matchup against Minnesota and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. However, he'll get a breather while Jonathan Davis starts in center field and Jace Peterson takes over in right.
More News
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Makes return from IL•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Likely out until late next week•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Won't return Sunday•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Lands on injured list•
-
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Not starting again Saturday•