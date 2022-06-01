Renfroe (hamstring) said he's at about 90 percent and expects to be ready to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe began ramping up his rehab work Monday and did some running on the field prior to Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. The 30-year-old shouldn't require a minor-league rehab stint given the potential brevity of the absence, and he should be back Friday if he can avoid any setbacks over the next couple days.