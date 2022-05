Renfroe was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right hamstring, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 30-year-old exited Monday's contest with right hamstring discomfort and will now head to the injured list after undergoing an MRI. However, the exact severity of the injury remains unclear, leaving Renfroe's return timeline up in the air. Tyrone Taylor is likely to take over as Milwaukee's primary right fielder in the meantime.